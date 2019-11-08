International Development News
Development News Edition

HC to hear in Feb plea for action against police officials for protesting against clash with lawyers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 13:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 13:07 IST
HC to hear in Feb plea for action against police officials for protesting against clash with lawyers
Image Credit: Flickr

The Delhi High Court on Friday said it will hear in February a plea seeking action against police officials who were agitating in public and sitting on 'dharna' after their November 2 clash with lawyers at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar refused to give a shorter date for hearing the plea and asked the lawyers to use their good officers for settling the issue with the police.

The court was hearing a petition filed by a lawyer seeking action against police officials who had issued statements on social media when the matter is already sub judice. When the counsel appearing for the petitioner sought a shorter date for hearing the matter, the bench said, "We will see it later. Just wait and watch. You (lawyers) use all your good officers for settlement. A long date is required. "

Advocate Vivek Narayan Sharma, appearing for the petitioner lawyer, said he has to make submissions on the point of law. The bench, however, said it will hear the matter later on February 12.

In unprecedented protests by Delhi police, thousands of its personnel on Tuesday laid siege outside the Police Headquarters for 11 hours and staged a virtual revolt sparked by two attacks on their colleagues before calling off their stir following multiple appeals including from their chief. The petition filed by lawyer Rakesh Kumar Lakra has arrayed as parties the Union of India, the Delhi Police, its Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Deputy Inspector General of police of Arunachal Pradesh Madhur Verma, former Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police Aslam Khan, Superintendent of Police of NIA Sanjukta Prashar and IPS officer Meghna Yadav.

The plea has sought direction to the Centre to initiate a departmental inquiry against the Delhi Police officials who were sitting on 'dharna' and "making provocative slogans" and issuing inciting statements on electronic and social media. It has alleged that the police officials were protesting and agitating in public, which was in contravention of their official duties.

The plea has claimed that it was a failure on the part of Delhi Police Commissioner for not taking action against Aslam Khan who has been giving a statement on social media through Twitter when the matter is sub-judice in the high court. It has said it was a failure on the part of Madhur Verma, Aslam Khan, Meghna Yadav and Sanjukta Prashar in making provocative statements in public through social media, and sought disciplinary action, including their dismissal, for allegedly violating provisions of the Delhi Police Act and Central Civil Services Conduct Rules.

The tension between police personnel and lawyers had been building up since last Saturday when a clash over a parking dispute led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured. Thousands of police personnel protested outside the Police Headquarters on November 5, holding up placards with slogans such as "We are human in police uniforms", "We are not punching bags" and "Protectors Need Protection", and urged their seniors to stand with them to save the honor of the uniform.

The incidents drew sharp criticism from senior police officials who took to Twitter to register their discontent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

President Ramaphosa commends 4IR Commission for work done to date

The Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution 4IR has presented President Cyril Ramaphosa with its draft diagnostic report towards the countrys 4IR plan and opportunities available to harness it. The report was presented ...

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

Meadowhall Interchange in north-east Sheffield has been evacuated on Friday due to flooding and the services have been closed, according to local media. More than 100 flood warnings remain in place, mostly in the north of England, with the ...

Armie Hammer to make Broadway return with Tracy Letts' 'The Minutes'

Armie Hammer is set to return to Broadway with Tracy Letts new play The Minutes. Letts, who won both a Tony Award and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama for August Osage County, also stars in the play along with Blair Brown, K Todd Freeman, Austin ...

China sentences Japanese man to life in prison in drug case

Beijing, Nov 8 AP A court in southern China sentenced an elderly former Japanese politician to life in prison Friday for smuggling drugs hidden in shoes inside a suitcase he was trying to take to his home country. A Malian man was sentenced...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019