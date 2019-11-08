All people rescued after mine explosion in Germany - police
A rescue operation for dozens of miners after an explosion in eastern Germany was successful on Friday, police said on Twitter https://twitter.com/Polizei_HAL/status/1192752452401074176. "All people could be recovered," police in the adjacent city of Halle said.
The explosion occurred earlier in the morning in a mine in the town of Teutschenthal, some 150 kilometres (95 miles) southwest of Berlin.
