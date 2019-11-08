Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Turkey says will begin repatriation of Islamic State prisoners on Monday: Anadolu

Turkey will begin to repatriate captured Islamic State militants to their home countries as of Monday, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu was quoted as saying by state media on Friday. Turkey has long criticised its European allies for refusing to take back Islamic State fighters who are their citizens, and on Monday warned that Ankara would send captured jihadists back to their countries even if their citizenships have been revoked. Anxious families look for missing relatives after deadly Burkina Faso mine ambush

Distraught families urged authorities to let them view the bodies of victims of an attack near a gold mine in Burkina Faso as dozens of workers who could have been caught in the ambush remained unaccounted for on Friday. At least 38 people were killed on Wednesday when a convoy of five buses came under fire by militants on a road leading to the Boungou mine, operated by Canadian gold miner Semafo. Death of Hong Kong student likely to add fuel to unrest

Hong Kong students held a candlelight vigil for a university undergraduate who died on Friday after falling in a car park during pro-democracy protests, a death that could trigger more unrest. Chow Tsz-lok, who studied at the University of Science and Technology (UST), fell on Monday from the third to the second floor of a parking lot when protesters were being dispersed by police. It was the first student death in months of rallies. Mexican cartels 'worse than ISIS': massacre victims' kin urge U.S. help

Angry kin of nine American citizens massacred in a suspected gangland ambush in northern Mexico urged the government to accept U.S. help to destroy drug cartels that one grieving relative described as being "as bad or worse than ISIS." Funerals of the three mothers and six children began to be held in Mexico on Thursday after the government said they were caught in the crossfire of a territorial feud between the Juarez Cartel and its rival the Sinaloa Cartel on Monday. Iran downs drone over southern port city of Mahshahr: IRNA

Iranian forces shot down a drone belonging to a foreign country on Friday, state news agency IRNA reported, quoting an Iranian official. "The downed drone definitely belonged to a foreign country. Its wreckage has been recovered and is being investigated," the governor of Iran's southern Khuzestan province, Gholamreza Shariati, said, according to IRNA. Pompeo criticizes Russia and China but says NATO must change

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday NATO must grow and change or risk becoming obsolete, a day after French President Emmanuel Macron said the alliance was dying. German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected Macron's comments in an interview with British weekly The Economist as "drastic" on Thursday. The same day, Pompeo said the alliance was perhaps one of the most important "in all recorded history." Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric says security forces must keep peace

Iraq's top Shi'ite Muslim cleric urged security forces on Friday to avoid using excessive force to quell weeks of anti-government unrest as authorities grapple with the country's biggest crisis in years. Protests over a lack of jobs and services broke out in Baghdad on Oct. 1 and quickly spread to southern provinces. Security forces began using live gunfire to disperse demonstrations almost immediately, and have killed more than 260 people, according to police and medics. United Kingdom might not exist in a decade, half of UK citizens think: poll

The United Kingdom might not exist in its current form in a decade's time, half of its citizens believe, an Ipsos MORI poll found. The 52-48% vote in 2016 to leave the European Union has strained the bonds that tie England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland into the United Kingdom: Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to stay while England and Wales voted to leave. U.N. top court to rule on jurisdiction in Ukraine vs Russia dispute

The top United Nations court rules on Friday on whether it has jurisdiction to hear a case brought by Ukraine against Russia over Moscow's alleged support of pro-Russian separatists in the Crimea and eastern Ukraine. In a hearing at the International Court of Justice in June, Moscow asked judges to dismiss the suit, saying Kiev was using it as pretext for a ruling on the legality of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea. Belgium formally arrests Catalan separatists at Spain's request

Two Catalan leaders sought by Spain for their involvement in a failed independence bid have been formally arrested in Belgium but then released pending an extradition hearing, Belgian federal prosecutors said in a statement on Friday. Spain has reactivated European warrants for Lluis Puig and Toni Comin since nine other separatist leaders were given long prison sentences in Madrid last month for their role in an illegal referendum and declaration of independence for Catalonia in 2017.

