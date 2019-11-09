International Development News
Ayodhya: Lawyers for Hindu parties say faith reaffirmed by SC; Muslim parties voice dissatisfaction

  • Updated: 09-11-2019 15:03 IST
Lawyers for Hindu parties on Saturday said the Supreme Court judgment granting the entire 2.77 acre of disputed land in Ayodhya to deity Ram Lalla has reaffirmed their faith while the Muslim advocates voiced dissatisfaction saying there were lot of contradictions in the verdict. The apex court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Senior advocate P S Narasimha, who had appeared for deity Ram Lalla Virajman in the title dispute, said that they are grateful to the court for respecting their religion and faith while Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board's Zafaryab Jilani expressed his dissatisfaction over the verdict. "The faith of Hindus has been reaffirmed by the Supreme Court verdict. We had faith before the mosque. We had faith during the mosque and we had faith after the demolition of the mosque and there was continuous worship by the Hindus," said Narsimha.

"We are grateful to the institution of judiciary for the extraordinary measures for restituting the historical belief. We are grateful to the court which has shown great respect to our religion and belief which brings amity and affection in the society," he added. Jilani said there were lot of contradictions in the judgement and they will seek its review.

"The Ayodhya verdict holds no value for us. We are dissatisfied with the verdict. It has lot of contradictions. We will seek a review," senior advocate Jilani said. Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, who had also appeared for the deity, welcomed the judgment, saying it is a victory for the people.

"It is a very balanced judgment and it is a victory for the people of India," he said. The Nirmohi Akhara said it has no regrets over the Supreme Court saying that it is not a 'shebait' of deity Ram Lalla.

"We have no regrets on this because we were batting for Ram Lalla. The court has accepted Ram Lalla's side and with this, our motive was fulfilled," Nirmohi Akhara member Mahant Dharmdas told PTI. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy tweeted, "Only when Lord Rama wanted, the green light for re- building the temple is being given. Jai Shri Ram."

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, the bench put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

