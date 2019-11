Kazakh former president says in talks to arrange Putin-Zelenskiy summit

Kazakhstan's former president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, is trying to arrange a one-on-one meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Nazarbayev said on Tuesday.

"Zelenskiy has already agreed to a tete-a-tete and informed the president of Russia about that. We shall see now (if Putin agrees)," Nazarbayev told a conference on international politics in Nur-Sultan, the Kazakh capital.

