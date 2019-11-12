International Development News
Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for sexually assaulting minor

  PTI
  • |
  Alibaug
  • |
  Updated: 12-11-2019 20:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 20:53 IST
Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for sexually assaulting minor

A special court at Alibaug in Maharashtra on Tuesday convicted a man for raping a six-year-old girl in 2014 and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment. The special court, set up under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, convicted and sentenced Kanhaiyalal Pal (21), additional public prosecutor Ashwinee Bandiwadekar said.

On December 18, 2014, Pal called the girl, who lived in the same locality, to his flat and sexually assaulted her, the prosecution said, adding that he was caught by a few neighbours. The prosecution had examined 10 witnesses, including the victim, her mother, other eye-witnesses and doctors to prove its case.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on the convict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

