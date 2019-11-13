International Development News
Development News Edition

Georgia to execute man convicted of killing convenience store clerk

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tbilisi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 17:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 17:30 IST
Georgia to execute man convicted of killing convenience store clerk
Image Credit: Max Pixel

The state of Georgia on Wednesday is scheduled to execute a man who was convicted of fatally shooting a convenience store clerk before stealing two 12-packs of beer with an accomplice more than 20 years ago.

Ray Cromartie, 52, is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 7 p.m. EST (0000 GMT) at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson for the killing of Richard Slysz in 1994. On April 7 that year, Cromartie borrowed a gun from his cousin and went to a delicatessen in Thomasville, Georgia, and shot and wounded store clerk Dan Wilson in the face, court papers said.

Three days later, Cromartie and his friends Corey Clark and Thaddeus Lucas went to Junior Food Store in Thomasville to steal beer. When Cromartie and Clark entered the store, Cromartie shot Slysz twice in the head, killing him, prosecutors said. The two men tried to open the cash register but were unsuccessful. Cromartie then took two packs of Budweiser beer and fled with Clark, according to court papers.

Cromartie was arrested three days later. During the trial, Clark and Lucas testified against him. Both men pleaded guilty to lesser charges, court papers showed. Cromartie has maintained his innocence, saying he did not fire the gun. The Supreme Court of Georgia halted Cromartie's execution two weeks ago to determine whether the executive order was properly filed. A circuit court judge issued a new executive order on Nov. 1.

On Tuesday, Cromartie filed a stay request with the U.S. Supreme Court so that more DNA testing could be conducted in the case. "It is shocking and deeply troubling that Georgia has chosen to expend time, money and resources fighting DNA testing rather than releasing the evidence so that it can be tested before Ray Cromartie is executed," Cromartie's attorney, Shawn Nolan, said in a statement.

Cromartie's attorneys also filed a motion in federal court on Monday, claiming that Lucas signed a statement saying he overheard Clark telling a friend that it was he and not Cromartie who killed Slysz. Officials in the state's attorney general office were not immediately available for comment.

Cromartie would be the 20th inmate in the United States and the third in Georgia to be executed in 2019, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

No Scottish referendum in first term if Labour wins -Corbyn

A Labour government would not grant a referendum on Scottish independence in the first term if it is elected, leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Wednesday. Scottish nationalists led by Nicola Sturgeon have suggested they could support a progressi...

Kremlin sees "positive dynamic" in work on four-way Ukraine summit

The Kremlin said on Wednesday there was a positive dynamic in preparations to hold a four-way international summit on the conflict in eastern Ukraine.A breakthrough at talks between Moscow and Kiev on Oct. 1 appeared to open the way for the...

BJP calls for probe into rising terrorism in J-K's Kishtwar

The BJP on Wednesday called for a thorough probe into rising cases of terrorism in communally-sensitive Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar district that was declared terror-free over a decade ago. The district witnessed four killings, including th...

At least five Yemeni soldiers killed by Houthi missile in Marib military base

Houthi militants fired a missile at the Saudi-led military coalitions heaquarters in the city of Marib on Wednesday during a visit by the Yemeni defense minister, killing at least five soldiers, local officials said. The base is the main mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019