International Development News
Development News Edition

Australia universities to list foreign ties to thwart offshore interference

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 08:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 08:36 IST
Australia universities to list foreign ties to thwart offshore interference
Image Credit: Flickr

Australian universities will name overseas research partners, list financial dealings with other countries and share cyber intelligence with national security agencies to curb foreign interference, Education Minister Dan Tehan said on Thursday.

Amid a spate of cyberattacks targeting universities and fears that China could influence research and students, Australia this year created a task force of intelligence officials and university executives to create new rules. In publishing the new, voluntary guidelines, the universities pledged to declare foreign financial dealings on the same register that Australian lobbyists working for foreign countries use to declare themselves foreign agents.

The guidelines also increase the requirements on universities partnering with foreign countries on research projects. Higher education facilities will now have to review intellectual property rights and consider whether foreign military organizations might benefit from any findings. "The foreign interference threat is at unprecedented levels. It will evolve so we've got to make sure our approach evolves with it," Tehan told reporters in Canberra.

Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton said last month Beijing was targeting the nation's universities. This stoked tensions with Australia's largest trading partner, which denies any attempt to influence or interfere in Canberra's affairs. Foreign students are worth about A$35 billion ($24 billion) a year to the Australian economy. Chinese students account for about a third of that figure and Australia is worried that China could use this position to gain influence over its universities.

Beijing has previously denied any improper activities, accusing Australia of adopting a "Cold War mentality". China's Foreign Ministry has also denied involvement in any hacking attacks and said the internet was full of theories that were hard to trace.

Relations between Australia and China have been strained in recent years over Australian fears of Chinese activity, both in Australia and the Pacific region. Tension between the two countries were exacerbated again when Reuters reported Australian intelligence determined China was responsible for a cyberattack on its national parliament and three largest political parties before the general election in May.

China denies the allegations. ($1 = 1.4588 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bancroft, Burns back as Ashes flops axed for Pakistan Tests

Cameron Bancroft and Joe Burns got the nod Thursday for Australias Test squad to face Pakistan, with Usman Khawaja and Marcus Harris axed after flopping during the Ashes series against England. Bowling allrounder Michael Neser was also incl...

Loaded with anti-India panelists, Congressional Commission to hold hearing on Kashmir

Loaded with known anti-India panelists, a bipartisan Congressional Commission on Thursday is all set to hold a hearing on the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian government revoked the special status of the state. I...

Angelina feels Brad turned her and kids' lives 'upside down'

Its been over three years to their split, but Angelina Jolie still has some angst against ex-husband Brad Pitt. Moreover, the Maleficent actor believes that Pitt turned her and the kids lives upside down.Angelina still has a lot of resentme...

REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks retreat as China's growth slowdown deepens

Asian stocks fell on Thursday after soft Chinese economic data showed the trade war between Beijing and Washington hitting growth in the worlds second-largest economy. MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan , which had dr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019