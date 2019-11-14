International Development News
Development News Edition

Rahul contempt case: Cong obfuscated, staggered apology like 'Bakra kisto Mein', says Lekhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 17:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 17:47 IST
Rahul contempt case: Cong obfuscated, staggered apology like 'Bakra kisto Mein', says Lekhi

BJP leader Meenkashi Lekhi, who had filed criminal contempt petition against Rahul Gandhi in the Supreme Court, said on Thursday that the three affidavits filed by him in connection with the "chowkidar chor hai" remark was an attempt by the Congress to "obfuscate the truth". The BJP stand on India's Rafale fighter jet deal with France was vindicated by the Supreme Court, which also warned people like Gandhi in public life, who aspire to be Prime Minister, to be careful, Lekhi said.

"The observations in the judgement on Thursday warned people in public life to be careful. Imagine a person who wants to be a Prime Minister does not know that the public institutions should be respected. Public institutions and constitutional bodies need to be respected," Lekhi, who is Lok Sabha MP from New Delhi constituency, told PTI after the verdict. After the apex court gave clean chit to the Modi government by dismissing the review petitions against the December 14, 2018 verdict and closing the contempt plea against Gandhi, she said, "Our stand has been vindicated by the Supreme Court order."

The BJP MP drew attention to the observations made in the judgement on her contempt petition and said, "If you look at the three phased manner in which everything transpired, Congress tried to obfuscate the truth." A Bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Jospeh, which closed the contempt case against Gandhi, said it was "unfortunate" that the former Congress president without verifying attributed his "chowkidar chor hai" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the Rafale case to the apex court.

Lekhi said Gandhi and his party first cried that Rafale was not a fair deal and then started uttering that "chowkidar chor hai". However, she said, these statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not gain attraction in public in the background of the AgustaWestland scandal, so he compounded the offence by repeatedly using Supreme Court's credibility by spreading the lies that the apex court has made the remarks.

Gandhi's remark had come when the Supreme Court on April 10 had only decided the procedural aspect related to the matter, she said. "The apology that came in three installments reminds me that when I was young we watched a hilarious show, Bakra Kisto Mein, and now it is apology by Gandhi which is in kisto main," Lekhi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

SA to strive to further reduce child and maternal mortality: Mthembu

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu says South Africa will continue working to improve access to reproductive health care services.Speaking at the International Conference on Population and Development ICPD, which is currently underw...

Posters, slogans against varsity at JNU admin block; JNUSU says protests till all demands met

A plethora of posters and slogans have come up at the administration block of the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU alleging that the varsity administration had only partially fulfilled their demands and that they will continue protests until...

CORRECTED-Lebanon's Aoun hopes a government is formed in the coming days

Lebanons President Michel Aoun on Thursday said on his official Twitter account that he has hope in the possibility of the formation of a new government in the coming days.The demands of the protesters will be among the first goals of the i...

Delhi court allows Shashi Tharoor to travel abroad

A Delhi court Thursday allowed Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, accused in the death case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, to travel abroad. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar granted permission to Tharoor to visit Dubai from November 14 to 18. Tharoor ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019