Man accused of killing four of family in Faridabad sent to 3-day police custody

  • PTI
  • Faridabad
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 22:11 IST
  • Created: 14-11-2019 22:11 IST
A gym trainer, who was arrested for allegedly killing four members of a family here, was on Thursday sent to three days of police custody by a court here. Mukesh, a resident of Rajiv colony in Dabua Mandi, was brought to Faridabad from Shirdi on late Wednesday night, police spokesperson Sube Singh said.

Dr Praveen Mediratta, who used to run an X-ray diagnostic centre in Sector 7-A here, his wife, their daughter, and son-in-law were found dead at their house on November 9. The gym trainer's brother had handed over to police a letter in which the accused allegedly confessed to the killings. Ten teams of the Crime Branch had been looking for Mukesh since then.

Darpan, the son of Mediratta, and Mukesh are close friends, the spokesperson said. He said it would be probed whether it was a contract killing or there was some other motive behind the murders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

