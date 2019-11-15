FACTBOX-Witnesses in the Trump impeachment inquiry

International Development News
Witnesses have testified behind closed doors and in public in the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into whether Republican President Donald Trump abused the power of his office when he sought foreign interference against a political rival. Following are witnesses scheduled for public testimony:

Friday, Nov. 15 - Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine abruptly removed by Trump in May. Tuesday, Nov. 19 - Morning: Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who serves as the director for European affairs at the National Security Council; Afternoon: Ambassador Kurt Volker, the former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, a White House aide with the National Security Council focusing on Europe and Russia policy.

Wednesday, Nov. 20 - Morning: Ambassador Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union. Afternoon: Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russian, Ukrainian, and Eurasian Affairs and David Hale, the under secretary of state for political affairs Thursday, Nov. 21 - Morning: Fiona Hill, former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia.

Witnesses who testified as public hearings began on Nov. 13: Wednesday, Nov. 13 - George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, and William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine.

Witnesses who gave depositions behind closed doors: Oct. 3 - Kurt Volker

Oct. 11 - Marie Yovanovitch Oct. 14 - Fiona Hill

Oct. 15 - George Kent Oct. 16 - Michael McKinley, former policy adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompoe

Oct. 17 - Gordon Sondland Oct. 22 - William Taylor

Oct. 23 - Laura Cooper Oct. 26 - Philip Reeker, acting assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs

Oct. 29 - Alexander Vindman Oct. 30 - Catherine Croft, former adviser to Volker on Ukraine policy

Oct. 30 - Christopher Anderson, former specialist on Ukraine at the State Department. Oct. 31 - Timothy Morrison

Nov. 6 - David Hale Nov. 7 - Jennifer Williams

Witnesses asked to testify behind closed doors - it was not certain whether they would agree to: Nov. 15 - David Holmes, the top political affairs officer at the U.S. embassy in Kiev

Nov. 16 - Mark Sandy, director of national security programs at the Office of Management and Budget.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

