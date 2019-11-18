French PM Édouard Philippe strengthen ties with Senegal to combat irregular migration

Senegal and France have renewed their cooperation on November 17 against irregular migration. The step has been taken after the visit of French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe to Senegal's capital, Dakar.

The Prime Minister of France, Édouard Philippe is currently in Senegal for attending Dakar International Forum and Security in Africa. After the continuing debate for 7 weeks on immigration, both the countries have committed to continue effective cooperation against irregular migration.

"A migration policy is not only an addition of constraints, it is also the expression of assertive choices. The issue of residence permits must meet clear principles and not be the result of a form of passivity," Édouard Philippe said.

France is all set to support the modernization of the Senegalese civil status including certain police and gendarmerie services dedicated to border controls and the fight against the smuggling of migrants, as reported by France24.

The 6th Dakar International Forum, which has started on November 18, aims to discuss the security challenges that the African continent is confronting. The French Prime Minister intends to augment the number of talent passports reserved for foreigners with certain qualifications and long-term circulation visas.