Late financier Jeffrey Epstein's estate faces lawsuit from new accuser

  Reuters
  Washington DC
  Updated: 19-11-2019 02:27 IST
  • Created: 19-11-2019 02:26 IST
Late financier Jeffrey Epstein's estate faces lawsuit from new accuser
Another woman sued the estate of Jeffrey Epstein in Manhattan federal court on Monday, saying the late financier subjected her to a "vicious, prolonged sexual assault" at his New Mexico ranch when she was 15.

The woman, now 31, spoke at a news conference along with her lawyer Gloria Allred, but used the pseudonym Jane Doe to safeguard her privacy, the lawsuit said. More than a dozen women have sued Epstein's estate. Epstein hanged himself in jail in August while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. He had pleaded not guilty.

Lawyers for the estate's executors could not be reached for comment. Doe, who grew up in a poor family in the Midwest, met Epstein's secretary during a 2004 school trip to New York City. The secretary later invited her to view a magic show in Las Vegas and then fly to Epstein's New Mexico ranch in his private jet, the lawsuit said.

The secretary said Epstein was interested in helping girls who were in difficult circumstances, and when Doe arrived, Epstein summoned her to give him a massage alone, and then sexually assaulted her, the lawsuit said. The executors Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn last week said they would seek to create a compensation fund for victims. The proposal must be approved by a court in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which is overseeing the estate.

Epstein, 66, died two days after signing a will and putting his estimated $577 million estate into a trust. The financier once counted U.S. President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Britain's Prince Andrew as friends.

