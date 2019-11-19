NGT stays tree felling in Sohna's Mandawar village

The National Green Tribunal has restrained the CISF from cutting trees in Sohna's Mandawar village after a plea alleged that non-forest activities on 260 acres of forest land was being carried out without permission. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests of Haryana to submit a factual and action taken report in the matter.

"Before considering the matter further, we find it necessary to require a factual and action taken report to be furnished in the matter by the

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Haryana within a month by email. "In the meanwhile, no tree may be cut without following the due process of law. The applicant may furnish a set of papers to the PCCF Haryana and file affidavit of service within one week," the bench, also comprising Justices S P Wangdi and K Ramakrishnan, said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Manesar resident Ram Avatar Yadav alleging that non-forest activities were being carried out by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on 260 acres of forest land comprising of Aravali plantation and uncultivable land in Mandawar village in Gurugram without any forest clearance. The applicant referred to a notice issued by the Forest Department, Haryana on November 2 to the Commandant, CISF, District Gurugram and the Director General, CISF, New Delhi.

The plea alleged that the area is a wildlife corridor and felling of trees will be illegal and adversely impact the air quality.

