International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Malta to pardon suspect if he reveals who ordered journalist murder

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Valletta
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 17:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 16:52 IST
UPDATE 3-Malta to pardon suspect if he reveals who ordered journalist murder
Image Credit: Twitter (@AJEnglish)

Maltese authorities have arrested a man suspected of acting as a go-between in the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, and Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said he would recommend a pardon if the suspect reveals who ordered the hit. Caruana Galizia, Malta's most prominent anti-corruption journalist, was killed by a car bomb as she drove out of her home near the Maltese capital Valletta in October 2017 - a murder that shocked Europe and raised questions about the rule of law on the Mediterranean island.

Three men suspected of being the killers were arrested in December 2017, but the authorities have so far failed to determine who commissioned the murder. The man arrested on Thursday, whose identity has not been revealed, is suspected of having acted as the intermediary between the person who ordered the murder and the men who carried it out.

He is seeking a pardon in return for revealing the mastermind and wants the pardon to extend to other crimes. He was arrested by Maltese police in association with Interpol, along with a group of other people suspected of belonging to a money-laundering ring. Muscat said he had signed a letter committing to a pardon once the suspect revealed what he knew and agreed to give evidence in court.

Speaking on the steps leading to his office in Valletta, Muscat said the decision to recommend the pardon was his own and he had not consulted the cabinet. "I promised I will leave no stone unturned (when Caruana Galizia was killed) and there will be no impunity to anyone, whoever he is," he said.

Caruana Galizia's family had no immediate comment The Times of Malta, which first reported the arrest of the suspected middleman, said conditions for a pardon were the subject of intense discussions between police, the attorney general and Muscat. It said the man feared for his safety if he were sent to prison.

The newspaper said experts from European police organisation Europol had seized devices in the suspected middleman's possession, after receiving the go-ahead from a magistrate. Apart from the supposed middleman's witness account, investigators are hoping Europol's analysis of his devices will provide further evidence pointing to who may have been behind the killing, it said.

Muscat said on Sunday he had met the Caruana Galizia family and they had agreed on members of an independent inquiry and into whether the government could have prevented the murder. The family earlier objected to two of three members of the inquiry nominated by the prime minister. They have now agreed on the appointment of two independent judges and another who is still serving. Terms of reference have not been published yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Central Asia needs innovative strategies to improve irrigation practices

Over 80 experts from five Central Asian countries gathered today in Almaty to discuss how to improve and modernize irrigation practices in Central Asia. The two-day workshop, entitled Towards Regional Initiatives for Modernizing Irrigation ...

Rugby-Pivac names McNicholl and Halaholo in first Wales squad

New Wales coach Wayne Pivac has picked New Zealand-born backs Johnny McNicholl and Willis Halaholo in his first squad to face the Barbarians in Cardiff on Nov. 30, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Tuesday. McNicoll and Halaholo, who qualified ...

RPT-Trump's "Section 232" autos tariff authority runs out of time, experts say

The clock has run out on President Donald Trumps authority to impose Section 232 tariffs on imports of foreign-made cars and auto parts, and he may have to find other means if he wants to pursue tariffs on European or Japanese cars, legal e...

Donors pledge $2.6 billion for "last mile" of polio eradication

Donor governments and philanthropists pledged 2.6 billion on Tuesday to help fund a worldwide polio eradication plan that has taken decades to reach what global health specialists say is now the last mile. The funding - almost half of which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019