International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Ukraine says it's ready to accept "reasonable compromise" on conflict

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kyiv
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 23:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 23:16 IST
UPDATE 1-Ukraine says it's ready to accept "reasonable compromise" on conflict
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Ukraine is ready to accept a "reasonable compromise" at a four-way summit on settling the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Tuesday. Leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France are expected to meet next month in the so-called Normandy format to try to end a conflict between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed forces that has killed more than 13,000 people in five years.

"We are going to the Normandy meeting with open ideas, an open mind, ready to accept a reasonable compromise," Prystaiko told reporters at a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. Maas said Germany and France would do everything to help reach a permanent solution to the conflict and added that "from our point of view it's time for Russia to step up to the plate" to help end the conflict.

The summit will be the first time the leaders of the four countries have met in more than three years and will follow a series of confidence-building measures by Kiev and Moscow, including a prisoner swap and phased troop withdrawals. Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014 after a Moscow-backed president was ousted in street protests, and was placed under international sanctions soon afterwards.

Ukraine says Russia engineered unrest by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine that developed into a full-scale conflict, an accusation that Moscow denies.

PRESIDENT UNSHAVEN

Previous attempts to end the fighting have failed, with each side accusing the other of violating a ceasefire that was agreed in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, in 2015. "The implementation of an agreement that's been reached can only be measured through actions and results. And through actions and results, trust can also be established," Maas said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy came to power this year on a pledge to end the war, but his peace moves have also led to protests by demonstrators who accuse him of ceding too much ground to Moscow. Speaking at a separate event earlier on Tuesday, Zelenskiy said Ukraine wanted to negotiate a clear timeline for the return of its territories and people at the four-way summit.

Usually clean-shaven, Zelenskiy was sporting facial hair and said he would not shave until he saw with his own eyes the return of three ships captured in a skirmish with Russia last year. Russia handed back the ships on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Police force to be modernised, says Haryana Home minister

Haryana Police will be modernised to effectively tackle the menace of drugs, trafficking and other criminal activities, state Home Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday.While launching Operation Prahar against drug abuse in the state, he said t...

Canadiens' Byron has surgery one day after Drouin

Forward Paul Byron underwent knee surgery on Tuesday and is expected to be out four weeks, the Montreal Canadiens announced. That procedure came a day after forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery and will miss at least eight weeks.Both p...

Imran Khan congratulates Sri Lanka's newly-elected President, invites him to visit Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday telephoned newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to congratulate him on his electoral win and invited him to visit the country. Rajapaksa stormed to victory in Sri Lankas preside...

Political engagement should resume in J-K sooner than later: BJP's Ram Madhav

Advocating resumption of political engagement in Jammu and Kashmir sooner than later, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Tuesday said no political class was being nurtured from Delhi and politicians have to win the confidence of people of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019