U.S. House approves bill to avert government shutdown this week

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday approved legislation to avert a widespread government shutdown later this week with a bill extending temporary federal funding through Dec. 20.

The legislation now goes to the Senate, which will aim to approve it before midnight Thursday when existing funds expire. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday said that the White House has indicated its support for the bill.

