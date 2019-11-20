International Development News
Development News Edition

CCTV footage of lawyers-police clash preserved, police inform court

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 19:25 IST
CCTV footage of lawyers-police clash preserved, police inform court

The Delhi Police on Wednesday told a court here that it has preserved the CCTV footage related to the clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari Courts complex earlier this month and the probe was ongoing. The police made the submission in its status report filed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Shefali Sharma in pursuance to the directions issued by the court on November 11, advocate Rajinder Kumar Sharma, appearing for Delhi Bar Association (DBA), said.

The probe agency said the investigation was going on in a time-bound manner on a day-to-day basis and as per the court's direction, the CCTV footage were preserved. The court has adjourned the matter till November 30, when it will hear it again.

The court had directed the police to file a status report on the investigation, saying the move is aimed to "avoid miscarriage of justice". It had further directed the Delhi Police Crime Branch, which is probing the cases, to preserve all relevant CCTV footage available of the incident.

The court was hearing pleas of the DBA of Tis Hazari court which had sought a status report on the investigation in the case of alleged assault on a lawyer by the police inside the lockup of the court and alleged firing on other lawyers, and demanded the arrest of the police personnel who opened fire. The plea had further sought the preservation of CCTV footage of the relevant time of the incident from the relevant place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Imran Khan invites new Sri Lankan Prez Rajapaksa to visit Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited Sri Lankas newly-elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to visit Islamabad at his earliest convenience, according to an official statement. Khan extended the invitation to Rajapaksa when the Paki...

Elton John: I needed teleprompter for Princess Diana's funeral song

British singer-songwriter Elton John said he was so worried about getting the words wrong when performing an adaptation of Candle In the Wind at Princess Dianas funeral that he had a teleprompter installed by the piano. John, who was a frie...

UPDATE 2-U.S. diplomat Sondland says he followed president's orders on Ukraine

A U.S. diplomat who is a key witness in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he worked with Trumps personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine issues on the Presidents orders. Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambass...

US STOCKS-Wall St eyes lower open as Hong Kong bill escalates U.S.-China tensions

Wall Streets main indexes were set to fall at the open on Wednesday, as escalating political tensions between Washington and Beijing sparked fears that the two sides could fail to reach a trade agreement soon. Beijing on Wednesday condemned...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019