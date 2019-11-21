Mizoram court sentences Myanmarese man to life imprisonment till death for killing wife

A court here sentenced a 39-year-old Myanmarese man to life imprisonment till death for killing his wife over suspicion of adultery two years ago. In the judgement pronounced on Wednesday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Liansangzuala also slapped a fine of Rs 3,000 on Vanlalnuna, a native of Tahan C Group in Myanmar living in Aizawl.

The court also sentenced Vanlalnuna to three months' imprisonment for violating section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and staying illegally in India. According to the prosecution, he killed his wife Cheuzakimi while she was working in a jungle near Aizawl on August 7, 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)