NGT directs Gurgaon municipal corp to clear waste at Bandhwari landfill, warns of coercive action

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Gurgaon Municipal Corporation to clear 25 lakh tonnes of legacy waste at Bandhwari landfill within six months and warned that failure to do so may result in coercive action, including non-payment of salaries.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said there is a need to take "meaningful and prompt" action by preparing an appropriate action plan in this regard to clear the legacy waste in shortest possible time.

"This timeline is being fixed in view of the long time which has already gone in the process. It may be ensured that bio-remediation is carried out rather than mere mechanical separation," said the bench comprising justices S P Wangdi and K Ramakrishnan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)