FACTBOX-'Politically driven falsehoods': Quotes from Trump impeachment hearing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 19:03 IST
US President Donald Trump (File Photo)

The following are quotations from the fifth day of hearings by the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on Thursday in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine. WITNESS FIONA HILL, FORMER NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL SENIOR DIRECTOR FOR EUROPE AND RUSSIA, IN HER PREPARED REMARKS:

"Some of you on this committee appears to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country - and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did. This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves."

"Right now, Russia's security services and their proxies have geared up to repeat their interference in the 2020 election. We are running out of time to stop them. In the course of this investigation, I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

