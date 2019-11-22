REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Hong Kong’s public hospitals, long known for professionalism, have become a new front in the anti-government protests that have engulfed the city for more than five months.

SOUTHKOREA-JAPAN South Korea suspends move to end intelligence pact with Japan

SEOUL/NAGOYA, Japan (Reuters) - South Korea suspended a decision to end an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan on Friday, just hours before it was due to go into effect, providing the first signs of compromise after several months of feuding over trade and historical grievances. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT Former Trump aide calls Ukraine meddling theory fiction; Trump would welcome Senate trial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s former Russia adviser urged lawmakers in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry on Thursday not to promote “politically driven falsehoods” that cast doubt on Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election. USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-TRIAL

Trump wants Senate trial, expects Joe Biden to testify: White House WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump wants an impeachment trial to go forward in the U.S. Senate because he would receive due process there and he expects Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would be among the witnesses, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA

China's Xi says he wants to work out initial trade deal with U.S. BEIJING (Reuters) - China wants to work out an initial trade pact with the United States and has been trying to avoid a trade war, President Xi Jinping said on Friday, but is not afraid to retaliate when necessary.

TESLA-PICKUP Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armored glass

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Thursday unveiled its electric pickup, a truck with a futuristic angular body in gunmetal gray that resembled an armored vehicle and takes aim at the heart of Detroit automakers’ profits. ENTERTAINMENT

SOUTHKOREA-KPOP-MILITARY Attention! South Korean boyband BTS have to do military service

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hit South Korean boy band BTS will not be given exemption from mandatory military service, the defense ministry has said, reaffirming its policy of no exceptions for pop stars. FASHION-VICTORIA-SSECRET

Victoria's Secret holiday fashion show canceled as marketing plans 'evolve' (Reuters) - The annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show, known for its jewel-encrusted bras and supermodels sporting angel wings, will not be held this holiday season, parent L Brands Inc said on Thursday.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-GARRETT

No evidence Rudolph used racial slur in fight with Garrett, says league (Reuters) - The NFL said on Thursday it found no evidence to support allegations that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur against Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett prior to their fight during last week’s game.

BOXING-LAWSUIT-MAYWEATHER-PACQUIAO/ Unhappy fans cannot sue over Mayweather-Pacquiao bout: U.S. court

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said boxing fans who felt cheated after learning that Manny Pacquiao had been injured before fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr. cannot pursue class-action litigation because the 2015 welterweight bout dubbed the “Fight of the Century” proved to be a letdown. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS NICARAGUA-POLITICS/ORTEGA (PIX)

INSIGHT-Once allies, Nicaragua's business elite aim to unseat Ortega An unorthodox alliance between Nicaragua's leftist strongman Daniel Ortega and the nation's most powerful capitalists has splintered.

22 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT ALGERIA-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Algerians march in protest as election approaches As Algeria's December 12 presidential election approaches, demonstrators who have been holding mass protests since February will stage a march through the capital and other cities.

22 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT G20-JAPAN/FOREIGN MINISTERS-NUCLEAR (TV)

Member countries of a nuclear disarmament initiative group meet at G20 Nagoya Foreign ministers of the Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Initiative (NPDI) member countries, including Australia, Canada, Chile, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Nigeria, the Philippines, Poland, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, meet during a G20 foreign ministers gathering in Nagoya.

23 Nov G20-JAPAN/FOREIGN MINISTERS-NEWSER (TV)

Japan holds concluding news conference at G20 Nagoya Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi holds a news conference after wrapping up a G20 foreign ministers gathering in Nagoya.

23 Nov PAPUA-BOUGAINVILLE/ (TV)

Bougainville holds an independence referendum Bougainville, an autonomous region of Papua New Guinea, holds an independence referendum. Bougainville is geographically part of the Solomon Islands.

23 Nov RUSSIA-PUTIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Putin speaks at ruling United Russia party conference Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a conference of the country's ruling United Russia party.

23 Nov BAHRAIN-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV)

IISS "Manama Dialogue 2019" security summit Key global policymakers expected to attend annual Middle East security summit amid rising regional tensions.

23 Nov CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/1MDB-GOLDMAN SACHS Hearing in U.S. criminal case against ex-Goldman banker Roger Ng over 1MDB

A status hearing is scheduled in the U.S.criminal case against Roger Ng, a former Goldman Sachs banker accused of taking part in a multibillion-dollar scandal at the Malaysian state investment fund 1MDB. 22 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

PENNSYLVANIA-SANDUSKY/ (TV) Former Penn State coach Sandusky to be resentenced on child sex abuse conviction

Former Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky is scheduled to be resentenced for his child sex abuse conviction, after a Pennsylvania court ruled his prior mandatory minimum sentence of 30-60 years had become illegal since the trial judge imposed it. 22 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

RELIGION POPE-THAILAND/DEPARTURE (PIX) (TV)

Pope Francis departs Bangkok for Tokyo Thailand holds a farewell ceremony for Pope Francis, who will fly from Bangkok to Tokyo.

23 Nov 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT POPE-JAPAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Pope Francis visits Japan Pope Francis visits Japan, including the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

23 Nov CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

USA-GULF/SECURITY (PIX) (TV) Embark on US aircraft carrier that passed through Strait of Hormuz

Media embark on the US aircraft carrier strike group Abraham Lincoln, which passed through the Strait of Hormuz this week amid tensions with Iran. 23 Nov

SECURITY-HALIFAX/ (TV) Halifax hosts annual international forum with experts, military and government security officials

Experts, military and government officials from around the world meet to discuss global security issues at the annual Halifax international security forum. 23 Nov

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT BRITAIN-ROYALS/NEWZEALAND (PIX) (TV)

Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit New Zealand Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, continue their first trip to New Zealand in four years, visiting Christchurch, Waitangi, Auckland and Kaikōura.

23 Nov

