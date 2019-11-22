International Development News
Development News Edition

Bosnia sacks children's home managers after protests over abuse

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sarajevo
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 19:50 IST
Bosnia sacks children's home managers after protests over abuse
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Bosnian officials bowed to pressure from protesters on Friday and dismissed the management of a residential home after an opposition lawmaker publicized photos showing children with special needs tied to beds and radiators.

Hundreds of protests gathered in the capital Sarajevo on Thursday and Friday after Sabina Cudic showed one of Bosnia's two parliaments images of what she said were children in the Pazaric institution near the city, some in straitjackets. The protesters say the situation in the home results from years of corruption and nepotism that have plagued Bosnia since a 1992-5 war left the former Yugoslav republic split into two autonomous parts with layers of ethnically-based government.

Police on Friday raided the home, which had been under scrutiny for months over suspected historic financial misconduct, a day after the Sarajevo cantonal prosecutor's office opened a case relating to the alleged abuses. The government of the Bosniak-Croat Federation, which makes up Bosnia along with a Serb republic, said it had ordered the dismissal of the home's general manager and managing and supervisory board and their replacement by professionals.

"As a minister, I am shocked by facts and allegations that have been presented, especially because they relate to the children with mental problems, a vulnerable category that must have special protection," Federation Labour and Social Policy Minister Vesko Drljaca told a news conference. The government also ordered health and labor ministries to tackle systemic flaws in the running of the region's care homes.

Cudic, of the Nasa Stranka party, had told the Bosniak-Croat parliament 27 out of 149 employees at the home were economists rather than trained carers, and only one person covered night shifts, often without medical training. She described conditions at the home as "modern-day slavery", saying she had evidence some workers and patients were forced to work for the previous manager at his private home.

That manager has not commented publicly on the allegations. His successor denied any wrongdoing and the minister, Drljaca said: "All information needs to be thoroughly examined and measures are taken to determine the real truth." The protesters vowed to continue their action next week to press for a better social care network with tighter supervision.

"Professionals rather than party affiliates should deal with our children," said Edo Celebic from an association of parents of children with special needs. Bosnia's ombudsmen said the sector badly needed attention.

"It is super-urgent to address the problems of inadequate staffing and accommodation, of supervision of employees and insufficient financial means," lead ombudsman Nives Jukic told a news conference in the town of Banja Luka on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Muthoot Finance to buy IDBI AMC, foray into mutual fund space

Muthoot Finance on Friday said it will acquire IDBI Asset Management for Rs 215 crore to enter mutual fund space. The deal, which is subject to necessary regulatory approvals including markets regulator Sebi, is expected to be completed by ...

Govt taking steps to avoid cotton distress sale by farmers: Irani

The government has taken various measures to avoid distress sale of cotton by farmers to safeguarding the interests of cotton farmers, Parliament was informed on Friday. Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, in a written reply to the Lok Sa...

School teacher held for sexual harassment of students

A physical education teacher of a government school here was arrested on Friday for alleged sexual harassment of his students, police said. Bobby Joseph, accused of having unnatural sex, was arrested based on multiple complaints against hi...

Whoever forms govt, we will get farmers' work done: Gadkari

Irrespective of whose government is formed in Maharashtra, we will get the work done in the interest of farmers, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday. The Minister for Road Transport and Highways was speaking at the inauguration of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019