S.Korea asked U.S. for help in resolving issues with Japan -S.Korea statement

South Korea's foreign minister asked the United States on Saturday for help in resolving issues with Japan, Seoul's foreign ministry said in a statement that followed a bilateral meeting at a Group of 20 (G20) meeting.

South Korea's Kang Kyung-wha met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in the central Japanese city of Nagoya, a day after Seoul pulled an intelligence-sharing deal back from the brink.

Kang and Sullivan also agreed to closely communicate to resolve other matters, including the sharing of defence costs, the foreign ministry said in its statement.

