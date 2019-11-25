International Development News
Development News Edition

Interpol seeks 8 fugitives on day to end violence against women

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Lyon
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:32 IST
Interpol seeks 8 fugitives on day to end violence against women

International police agency Interpol issued a public appeal on Monday to track down eight men wanted around the world from Russia to Brazil for murder and other crimes against women. French-based Interpol made the appeal makes-public-appeal-to-help-track-fugitives to coincide with the United Nations-designated "International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women".

The eight include two wanted by Russia and one each from Denmark, Norway, Ukraine, Brazil, Cyprus, and the United States. Six of the cases involved murders, while sexual violence, grievous bodily injury resulting in death, abduction, and rape were also among the charges.

Interpol said in a statement that one in two women killed worldwide was murdered by a partner or family member, while one in three women and girls experience violence in their lifetime. "The appeal ... is a stark reminder of how women and girls universally experience violence and abuse across the world," it said, adding that the suspects were all subject to Interpol red notices, which ask authorities worldwide to detain subjects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Israel expelling Human Rights Watch country director

Tel Aviv, Nov 25 AFP Israel was set to expel the country director of Human Rights Watch on Monday after a lengthy court battle over claims he supports a boycott of the Jewish state. American citizen Omar Shakir, the New York-based rights gr...

Delhi Congress protests near BJP headquarters against Maha govt formation

Delhi Congress workers staged a protest on Monday near the BJP headquarters here accusing the party of using undemocratic means to form government in Maharashtra. The protestors led by Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra were marching t...

12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data

Around 12.23 lakh jobs were created in September as compared to 13.38 lakh in August 2019, according to the payroll data of Employees State Insurance Corporation ESIC. Gross enrolments of new subscribers with the ESIC were 1.49 crore during...

Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena pool their MLAs at Mumbai Hotel in show of strength

In a show of their strength, Congress-NCP and Shiv Sena pooled their MLAs at Hotel Grand Hyatt on Monday evening. Senior leaders of three parties were present at the meeting Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aaditya Thackeray, Congr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019