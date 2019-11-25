International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Thieves grab priceless jewels in German museum heist

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 19:26 IST
UPDATE 1-Thieves grab priceless jewels in German museum heist

Thieves smashed display cases and grabbed priceless jewels from an eastern German museum in the early hours of Monday in a lightning raid on one of Europe’s greatest collections of treasures, police said. They forced their way into Dresden's Gruenes Gewoelbe, or Green Vault Museum and got away with at least three sets of early 18th century jewellery, including diamonds and rubies, museum staff told reporters.

Security camera footage showed two men breaking in through a grilled window, police said. The alarm sounded just before 5 a.m. local time (0359 GMT) and officers were there five minutes later. But the burglars had escaped. "We are talking here of objects of immeasurable cultural value," museum director Dirk Syndram told a news conference.

It would be impossible to sell such unique, identifiable items on the open market, added Marion Ackermann, director of museums in the surrounding state of Saxony. "It would be a terrible thing," she said when asked whether the jewellery might be broken up or melted down. Its cultural value far outstripped any material value, she added.

The haul was worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), Bild newspaper reported earlier, without giving a source. It said a nearby electricity junction box had been set on fire, cutting the power supply to the whole area before the heist. Police said the neighbourhood had suffered a power cut but it was unclear if it was linked to the crime. They were also investigating whether a burned-out car was linked to the raid.

AUGUSTUS THE STRONG "Two suspects can be seen on the recordings, but that doesn't mean there weren't other accomplices," said Volker Lange of Dresden's police force.

The collection was founded in the 18th century by Augustus the Strong, Elector of Saxony and later King of Poland, who commissioned ever more brilliant jewellery as part of his rivalry with France's King Louis XIV. One of its best known treasures - the 41-carat Dresden "Green Diamond" - was away on loan to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art at the time of the break-in.

Other exhibits in Dresden include a table-sized sculpture of an Indian royal court, made out of gold, silver, enamel, precious stones and pearls. Another is a 1701 golden coffee service by court jeweller Johann Melchior Dinglinger, decorated with lounging cherubs.

The treasures of the Green Vault survived Allied bombing raids in World War Two, only to be carted off as war booty by the Soviet Union. They were returned to Dresden, the historic capital of the state of Saxony, in 1958. The theft was a blow to the whole state, its premier, Michael Kretschmer, said.

"The works in the Green Vault and the Palace were built up by the people of Saxony with many centuries of hard work," he said. ($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Fadnavis sanctions Rs 5,380 crores for rain-affected farmers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday sanctioned Rs 5,380 crore from the state contingency fund to give relief to farmers affected by unseasonal rain. CM DevFadnavis sanctions another Rs5380 crores from Maharashtra Continge...

'Pervasive' digital sexual violence against women skyrockets in Singapore

From online stalking to revenge porn, cases of digital sexual violence have spiked sharply in Singapore, womens rights campaigners warned on Monday as they called for reforms to clamp down on the emerging form of crime.The tech-savvy nation...

Airbnb looking for 100 of the best home chefs for a trip

New York, Nov 25 AP Airbnb is launching a global search for 100 top home cooks and treating them to a trip to Italy to learn how to refine their recipes with teachers including David Chang and his mom. The lucky chosen will travel to the Un...

Iran's Guard threatens US, allies over protests

Dubai, Nov 25 AP The head of Irans Revolutionary Guard warned the US and its allies as he addressed a pro-government demonstration denouncing last weeks violent protests over a fuel price hike. Gen. Hossein Salami, echoing other Iranian off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019