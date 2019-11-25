Mexico doesn't expect US to designate drug cartels terrorists-minister

Mexico's foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday he did not expect the United States to seek to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorists.

Ebrard was speaking at a regular news conference after the issue was raised following the massacre earlier this month of three mothers and six children of dual U.S.-Mexican nationality by suspected cartel gunmen in northern Mexico.

