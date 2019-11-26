German foreign minister says NATO is alive

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday NATO was alive and stressed it was important not to have a decoupling of security interests after French President Emmanuel Macron suggested the security alliance was suffering "brain death".

"One can justifiably say that NATO is alive," Maas said, adding that NATO remained crucial for security in the future and needed to further developed.

