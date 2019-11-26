Germany: China must meet its human rights obligations
Germany's foreign minister on Tuesday said China must fulfill human rights obligations as United Nations experts and activists say at least 1 million Uighurs and members of other largely Muslim minority groups have been detained in camps in Xinjiang.
"China must meet its international obligations on human rights," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
