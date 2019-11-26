International Development News
Development News Edition

Germany: China must meet its human rights obligations

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 14:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 14:13 IST
Germany: China must meet its human rights obligations
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Germany's foreign minister on Tuesday said China must fulfill human rights obligations as United Nations experts and activists say at least 1 million Uighurs and members of other largely Muslim minority groups have been detained in camps in Xinjiang.

"China must meet its international obligations on human rights," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Fadnavis says BJP will become the voice of the people as opposition.

Fadnavis says BJP will become the voice of the people as opposition....

UPDATE 2-Russia hopes to agree new S-400 missile deal with Turkey next year

Russia hopes to seal a deal to supply Turkey with more S-400 missile systems in the first half of next year, the head of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, said in an interview with RIA news agency published on ...

Ghana Rugby discusses strategy for next challenges

The technical team of Ghana Rugby Ghana.Rugby did not celebrate its victory of 36 points to 25 over the Botswana Vultures for too long but instead started to plot the roadmap to Harare in Zimbabwe with its President, Herbert Mensah, soon af...

Alibaba shares surge on Hong Kong debut

Hong Kong, Nov 26 AP Chinese online retail giant Alibaba surged Tuesday as it drew back the curtain on a Hong Kong listing the firm described as a vote of confidence in the embattled city. The long-delayed trading day got off to a glitzy st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019