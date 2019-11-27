International Development News
Development News Edition

'Massive' human rights violations in Bolivia merit outside probe -regional commission head

  • Reuters
  • |
  • La Paz
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 01:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 01:45 IST
'Massive' human rights violations in Bolivia merit outside probe -regional commission head
Image Credit: Pixabay

Bolivia may need outside help to probe a "massive" amount of human rights violations and post-election violence to ensure findings are seen as credible in the deeply divided South American nation, the head of the region's human rights commission told Reuters on Tuesday.

After a three-day visit to Bolivia, Paulo Abrão, who heads the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), recommended Bolivia seek help from an international panel of experts similar to one formed to investigate the disappearance of 43 students in Mexico. "Normally in these situations...national institutions aren't prepared to resolve such a massive grouping of violations" of human rights, Abrão said in an interview in Cochabamba, one of the regions hit hardest by recent unrest.

Abrão said he received contradictory accounts of how people died in the upheaval and noted deep distrust of authorities by family members of victims. Bolivia spiraled into chaos after its Oct. 20 election was mired in controversy amid allegations it had been rigged in favor of President Evo Morales, who resigned under pressure from security forces and protesters.

Most of the at least 33 fatalities since the vote came after interim President Jeanine Áñez, a former Senator, took office on Nov. 12, and the military deployed against Morales backers who had blocked strategic roads to protest what they viewed as a coup. On Monday, Abrão was welcomed by thousands of people chanting "justice!" during his visit to the Cochabamba town of Sacaba, where nine people were shot dead in demonstrations against Áñez.

Abrão visited a roadside memorial for victims and listened to testimony of their family members and the wounded, who described the use of live ammunition by security forces to repress what they said had been a peaceful protest. "My brother Julio Pinto is in intensive therapy," Felix Pinto, an indigenous farmer told Abrão and his team. "It's as if he's dead right now."

Áñez' government and the military deny security forces are to blame for the deaths, suggesting instigators killed the protesters to destabilize her government. The attorney general has said that bullets found are not a type used by the military or police, but his office has yet to announce an investigation to find those responsible.

Despite ongoing hostilities, both sides have managed to reach a series of deals to pave the way for new elections and wind down road blockades and troops in the streets. Abrão praised recent talks. "That's the only path toward a peaceful end to the crisis," he said. "Social pacification is the best environment to protect human rights."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Ashok Leyland partners with ICICI Bank to reach new geographies

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Canada's biggest rail strike in a decade ends; backlogs could nag shippers

Canadas longest railroad strike in a decade ended on Tuesday as Canadian National Railway Co, the countrys biggest railroad, reached a tentative agreement with workers, but shippers warned it could take weeks before service bounces back to ...

UPDATE 4-Lebanon's Hariri says he does not want be PM

Lebanons Saad al-Hariri said on Tuesday he did not want to be prime minister of a new government, putting the onus on adversaries including the Iran-backed group Hezbollah to find an alternative who can steer the country out of crisis.Harir...

UPDATE 13-Powerful quake kills 21 in Albania as buildings bury residents

At least 21 people were killed when the most powerful earthquake to strike Albania in decades shook the capital Tirana and the countrys west and north on Tuesday, tearing down buildings and burying residents under rubble.Residents, some car...

UPDATE 3-Trump administration wants order for McGahn testimony put on hold

Justice Department lawyers asked a U.S. judge on Tuesday to put on hold a ruling requiring former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify to lawmakers as part of the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. U.S. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019