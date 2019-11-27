International Development News
Convicts' release: HC issues notice to TN Home Secretary

  • PTI
  • Chennai
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 20:14 IST
  • Created: 27-11-2019 20:14 IST
Convicts' release: HC issues notice to TN Home Secretary Chennai, Nov 27 (PTI): Taking a serious view over non compliance of its order on premature release of five life convicts, the Madras High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Tamil Nadu Home Secretary and two other officials, directing them to either abide by the directive or get orders from the Supreme Court. A Division Bench, comprising Justices M M Sundresh and R M T Teekaa Raman issued statutory notices to Home Secretary Niranjan Mardi, Additional DGP Abash Kumar and Coimbatore Central Prison Superintendent, R Krishna Raj passing order on a batch of five contempt petitions.

The Bench said it has no other option. "We are constrained to admit these contempt petitions and issue statutory notice to the respondents." The five petitioners sought to punish the authorities for not obeying the High Court's orders passed in 2018 and early this year, directing the premature release of five convicts as per a Government Order dated February 2, 2018.

Originally, the government had ordered the premature release of over 1,000 life convicts in connection with the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of former Chief Minister and AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran and the State had issued a G.O for the purpose. As the petitioners, who were convicted for murder and sentenced to life imprisonment were not released, their close relatives moved the High Court, which ordered their premature release.

Since the authorities did not oblige despite the High Court's orders, contempt applications seeking to punish the officials were preferred. When the matter came up for hearing on several occasions, the government counsel prayed for time to honour the court order.

Eventually, the Additional Advocate General apprised the judges that the State had preferred appeals in the Supreme Court and these were expected to come up for hearing. The bench then ordered statutory notice, requiring the trio to appear before it in four weeks or obtain appropriate orders from the Supreme Court so that they need not appear before it..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

