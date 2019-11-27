International Development News
Development News Edition

"Narcosubmarine" a first for Europe, say Spanish officials

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 20:33 IST
"Narcosubmarine" a first for Europe, say Spanish officials
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The discovery of a submarine carrying 3,000 kg (3.3 tons) of cocaine off the coast of Spain marks a "historic" turning point in the battle against drug trafficking, Spanish authorities said on Wednesday. Police described it as the first "narco submarine" to be intercepted in Europe, adding in a statement that it had been found in waters off the northwestern region of Galicia on Saturday, stuffed with 152 neatly-wrapped bales of cocaine.

The estimated street value of the drugs is 100 million euros ($110.22 million), Javier Losada, head of the central government delegation in Galicia, told reporters on Wednesday. "This is a historic operation, one that will mark a before and after for security forces as they now contend with this new possibility," Losada said.

Video released by Spanish police on Wednesday showed divers entering the rusty vessel through a small top hatch before they refloated it using airbags. Spanish officials said they were initially tipped off about the vessel by an inter-governmental working group on drug smuggling, setting off a search that tracked down the submarine on Saturday night.

Rough waters had complicated efforts to transfer the drugs to another boat, leading the suspects to sink the submarine before abandoning it. As they did so, they were spotted by patrolling officers, police said. Police arrested an Ecuadorian national on the scene who was wearing a wetsuit. On Sunday morning a second Ecuadorian was arrested while a third suspect remains on the run.

Police, noting that the use of submarines to transport drugs in the Americas is quite common, described the submarine as "homemade" and capable of transporting between three and five tons of cocaine. It was later transported to a port in Cangas, in Pontevedra province, where the cocaine-filled packages were removed from the interior, police added. The investigation continues, as police work to determine the origin of the drugs and who they were destined for.

Spanish police said the operation also relied on help from police forces from Brazil, Portugal, and the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt sentences top militant suspect Ashmawy to death

An Egyptian military court sentenced top Islamist militant suspect Hisham al-Ashmawy to death on Wednesday after convicting him of orchestrating several high-profile attacks, the armed forces said. Ashmawy, a former Egyptian special forces ...

Videocon Industries posts Rs 6,760 cr loss in FY19

Videocon Industries, which is facing insolvency proceedings, on Wednesday reported a huge loss of Rs 6,760.75 crore for the fiscal ending March 2019 against Rs Rs 5,264.04 crore in the year-ago period mainly due to a sharp fall in income. V...

Norway wealth fund says climate change key to risk-based divestments

Norways 1.1 trillion wealth fund, the worlds largest, said climate change dominated discussions about whether it should sell stakes in companies because they are considered too risky.The fund, which invests revenues from Norways oil and gas...

Australian writer and TV critic Clive James dies aged 80

Clive James, an expatriate Australian writer and broadcaster who wrote incisively and often hilariously about television, literature and current affairs, has died aged 80, his agents said on Wednesday. James, a big name in British televisio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019