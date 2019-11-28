N.Korea fires unidentified projectile - S.Korea military
North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile, South Korea's office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Thursday.
There were no further details from the South Korean military. Japan's Coastguard said North Korea has launched what appears to be a missile.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
