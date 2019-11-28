International Development News
Development News Edition

Kremlin: Macron says he is ready for dialogue on Putin's missile proposal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 17:22 IST
Kremlin: Macron says he is ready for dialogue on Putin's missile proposal
Image Credit: kremlin.ru

The Kremlin said on Thursday that French President Emmanuel Macron had told Moscow he was ready to discuss a Russian proposal to impose a moratorium on the deployment of missiles in Europe, Interfax news agency reported.

Russia has proposed a moratorium on the deployment of short and intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe after the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) banning such a move formally ended in August.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin may discuss the proposal at talks in Paris on Dec. 9, the TASS news agency reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lankan Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives on two-day visit

Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived here on Thursday, in his first foreign visit after taking reins of power in the island nation.On Friday, he will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on deepen ...

France's Macron says NATO "brain death" remarks were a wake-up call

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said his remarks that NATO is brain dead had served as a useful wake-up call to alliance members.Macrons blunt verdict ahead of a Dec. 4 summit in Britain drew strong reaction from European peers...

Mohammad Abbas can bring a lot of control: Azhar Ali

Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali praised bowler Mohammad Abbas saying that he can bring a lot of control to their side during the second Test match against Australia. Abbas was not named in the playing XI for the first Test against Australia whic...

CFG acquires majority stake in Indian Super League's Mumbai City FC

City Football Group CFG has agreed on a deal to acquire a majority stake in Mumbai City FC of the Indian Super League ISL, marking a major move into Indian football on Thursday. CFG will become the 65 per cent majority shareholder of the Cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019