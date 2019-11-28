France's Macron says doesn't accept Russian missile moratorium
France has not accepted a moratorium offered by Russia on short-term and medium range missiles, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday after a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Paris.
Russia has proposed a moratorium on the deployment of short and intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe after the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) banning such a move formally ended in August.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
