Macron on Huawei: not looking to stigmatise any particular firm or country

French President Emmanuel Macron, asked about possible security risks posed by China's Huawei , said on Thursday that he would never look to stigmatise any particular telecoms operator or any particular country. Macron made the comments at a joint news briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

French junior economy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher had said this week that France would not follow the United States and exclude Huawei from its next-generation 5G network, even though France would have the power to vet all equipment makers for any potential security threat.

