Macron on Huawei: not looking to stigmatise any particular firm or country
French President Emmanuel Macron, asked about possible security risks posed by China's Huawei , said on Thursday that he would never look to stigmatise any particular telecoms operator or any particular country. Macron made the comments at a joint news briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
French junior economy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher had said this week that France would not follow the United States and exclude Huawei from its next-generation 5G network, even though France would have the power to vet all equipment makers for any potential security threat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- Huawei
- French
- Jens Stoltenberg
- NATO
- United States
ALSO READ
Jaishankar meets French President Macron in Paris, discusses strategic issues
World's oldest captive white rhino dies in French zoo
Trump says the U.S. is very disappointed in French NATO statement
UPDATE 1-Trump describes Turkish disappointment in French NATO statement
Taiwan halts sales of three Huawei phones in wording row