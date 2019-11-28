France's Macron says NATO "brain death" remarks were a wake-up call
French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said his remarks that NATO is "brain dead" had served as a useful wake-up call to alliance members.
Macron's blunt verdict ahead of a Dec. 4 summit in Britain drew a strong reaction from European peers who believe Europe needs still to rely heavily on the NATO alliance for its defense.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
