PIL in HC accusing NLU Delhi registrar of nepotism, seeking his removal

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the National Law University, Delhi (NLUD) on a PIL alleging misconduct, abuse of public office and nepotism by its registrar and seeking his removal from the post. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the varsity, its registrar and some other officials seeking their stand on the plea which has also alleged arbitrary exercise of power by them with respect to admissions and appointments in the university.

The petition, by Ashok Kumar Jain and Nitish Bharadwaj, has contended that the registrar was earlier a professor at National Law Institute University in Bhopal from where he was allegedly removed after being accused of serious misconduct. Subsequently, he was appointed as a professor at NLUD in 2011-12 by the vice-chancellor even though he did not have the requisite qualifications, the plea has alleged.

It has further claimed that his appointment as professor was regularised in 2013 despite not having a law degree and in 2014 he was appointed to the post of registrar. "The statutory prescription for the post of Registrar mandates that the appointee must be a Professor of Law. The respondent 2 (registrar), possessing bachelors in science, masters in arts, and a Ph.D, is neither a Professor in Law nor possesses any law degree to hold the post of registrar at the NLUD," the petition has contended.

It has also alleged that the registrar, since his appointment to the post, has "arbitrarily used his power and violated the rule of law to cause bestowal of benefits to his relatives and acquaintances showing nepotism and favouritism". The petition has sought removal of the registrar and quashing of the "arbitrary" appointments and admissions facilitated by him.

