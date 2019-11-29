White House condemns attack in London, pledges "full support" to Britain
The White House condemned an attack that took place in the area of the London Bridge on Friday, and pledged "full support to our ally, the United Kingdom," said White House spokesperson Judd Deere.
British police shot a man after a number of people were stabbed in the London Bridge area. A video posted on Twitter shows a group of about half a dozen men wrestling with someone on the ground on the sidewalk of the bridge.
"President (Donald) Trump has been briefed on this morning's attack at the London Bridge and is monitoring the situation," Deere said in a written statement. "The United States strongly condemns all horrific acts of violence on innocent people, and we pledge our full support to our ally, the United Kingdom."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- London Bridge
- Judd Deere
- United Kingdom
- United States
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-U.S. and China 'getting close' to trade deal -White House economic adviser
U.S. 'getting close' to trade deal with China - White house economic adviser
Senate confirms White House lawyer as appeals court judge
Dismiss, discredit, divert: White House fights impeachment
White House budget official will testify in impeachment probe if subpoenaed -lawyer