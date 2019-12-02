Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-EU fails to block U.S. tariffs in new WTO aircraft ruling -sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 16:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 16:50 IST
UPDATE 2-EU fails to block U.S. tariffs in new WTO aircraft ruling -sources

The World Trade Organization has found the EU has failed to withdraw all subsidies to planemaker Airbus, three people familiar with the matter said, a decision likely to permit the United States to maintain tariffs on European goods. A new compliance report, to be published on Monday at 4 p.m. in Geneva (1500 GMT), found that the Airbus A350 jetliner continues to be subsidised as a result of earlier government loans, they said.

However, the WTO could scale back the amount of harm deemed to have been caused to U.S. rival Boeing, which influenced a decision to allow U.S. tariffs on $7.5 billion of EU imports, two of the people said. Neither the WTO nor the parties in the 15-year-old trade case, which involves mutual claims of billions of dollars of subsidies to both planemakers, had any immediate comment.

The United States imposed tariffs on European goods including most Airbus planes and products from cheese to olives and single-malt whisky in October. The $7.5-billion ceiling of damages approved by the WTO was based on the amount of economic damage believed to have been caused to Boeing as a result of European support to Airbus, mainly in the form of government loans for the A380 and A350.

The WTO overruled EU attempts to halt the tariffs while Brussels brought forward new arguments to show that it had complied with earlier rulings, in a somewhat rare second compliance procedure. Monday's report will deliver the WTO's verdict on those new arguments, which rely partly on the fact the A380 - once the European planemaker's flagship - is facing the axe because of poor sales, meaning any damage to Boeing was temporary.

Two of the people familiar with the case said the WTO had accepted part of these arguments, implicitly agreeing to reduce the ceiling for U.S. retaliation by as much as $2 billion. However, it remained unclear how quickly a partial European victory on that front could translate into lower tariffs, due to legal technicalities.

By appealing the new compliance finding, the United States could effectively send the case into a void as the WTO Appellate Body, which hears appeals, is about to cease functioning due to U.S. blocking of new appointments, experts said. Instead, the EU is expected to focus on the prospect of counter-tariffs in a parallel case over Boeing subsidies likely to come to a head next spring, while calling for a broader negotiated settlement on aircraft support worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Azeri ruling party calls for early parliamentary election - official

Azerbaijans ruling party has decided to ask President Ilham Aliyev to call an early parliamentary election and has initiated the dissolution of parliament, a top party official said on Thursday, a month after a major government shake-up. Th...

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Iran still selling oil despite U.S. sanctions - TV

Iran is still selling its oil despite U.S. sanctions on Tehrans exports, the countrys Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri was quoted on Monday as saying by state TV, adding that Washingtons maximum pressure on Tehran had failed.Despite Americas ...

Trump says he will restore tariffs on Brazil, Argentina metal imports- Tweet

U.S. President Donald Trump said in tweet on Monday that he will immediately restore tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina.Trump also urged the Federal Reserve to prevent countries from taking advantage of a s...

CORRECTED-Parisians line up to mourn 13 soldiers killed in Mali

Hundreds of Parisians lined the streets of Paris on Monday to pay their respects to 13 French soldiers killed in Mali last week as hearses bearing their flag-draped coffins crossed the heart of the city.The soldiers died when their helicopt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019