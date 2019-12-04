Left Menu
SC refers Agra metro rail project to CEC, asks it to consider impact on environment

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 19:14 IST
The Supreme Court asked the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) on Wednesday to consider a proposal for setting up a metro rail project in Agra and submit a report on the issue. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde also directed the panel formed by the apex court to consider the impact of the project on the environment.

"Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, seeks permission to permit a metro service within the city of Agra. We, accordingly, refer the matter to the CEC for considering its impact on the environment. For such a project, the CEC shall submit a report within a period of four weeks," the bench, also comprising justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, said. The Union cabinet had earlier approved the Kanpur and Agra metro rail projects, a move to boost public transport connectivity in the two Uttar Pradesh cities.

According to the government, the Agra rail project will have two corridors, which will pass through the heart of the city and connect prominent tourist places like the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Sikandra, as well as the interstate bus terminal, railway station, medical college and others. The estimated cost of the Agra metro project is Rs 8,379.62 crore and it is expected to be completed in five years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

