Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Top Czech attorney reopens fraud probe into PM Babis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 21:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 21:37 IST
UPDATE 2-Top Czech attorney reopens fraud probe into PM Babis

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis will be investigated further for fraud in a case involving European Union subsidies, the top state attorney said on Wednesday, reversing an earlier decision to drop the matter. Babis, a billionaire businessman, had been investigated on suspicion of illegally tapping 2 million euros in subsidies to build a conference centre outside Prague a decade ago, before he entered politics.

He denies doing anything illegal and says the case it politically motivated. Opposition parties have called for Babis to quit, but his position seems solid for the time being, with public support holding steady and his coalition partners saying they have no reason to reconsider their participation in government.

The core of the criminal probe is an allegation that Babis, the country's fourth-richest person on Forbes list, had hidden the ownership of the conference centre and hotel and so it would qualify for EU funding meant only for small businesses. Supreme State Attorney Pavel Zeman said the investigation that had been halted did not go far enough in establishing and evaluating facts, and sent it back to the Prague prosecutor for further inquiries and a new ruling.

"Said simply, at this point the state of the evidence is not sufficient for the matter to be brought to indictment or dropped," said Zeman, who answers to the government and can be dismissed without notice. Babis said he was not surprised given pressure by the media and others, but he believed the case would be halted eventually.

"I repeat I did nothing illegal. Every reasonable person understands that the whole case is made-up, it appeared only because I am in politics," he told reporters. The decision is the second setback for Babis this week.

Earlier, Czech media reported that European Commission had found a conflict of interest on Babis's part as prime minister and as beneficiary of trust funds holding his chemicals, media, food and other assets, which received various EU subsidies that may have to be returned. Babis has repeatedly said he met obligations over the conflict of interest laws. The European Commission has said it sent the audit results to the Czech authorities, but that the contents were confidential as the audit procedure was ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. bishop accused of sex abuse cover-up steps down

A New York state bishop who had been at the center of a sex abuse crisis stepped down on Wednesday after learning the conclusions of a Vatican investigation, becoming the latest high-ranking prelate toppled by the decades-old scandal.Pope F...

Prime Minister expresses grief over death of Indian workers in blast in Sudan factory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish at the death of workers, including Indians, in a Sudan factory. At least 18 Indians were among the 23 people killed and over 130 injured in a horrific LPG tanker blast at a ceramic...

Google introduces new digital wellbeing feature -- Focus Mode

Googles new Digital Wellbeing feature -- Focus Mode -- is now out of beta and rolling out to all devices supporting Digital Wellbeing and parental controls.The feature for Android devices allows one to turn off distractions such as social m...

Swedish Royal Couple meets Uddhav Thackeray, Maha Governor

Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday. Thackerays wife Rashmi Thackeray was also present at the lunch meeting whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019