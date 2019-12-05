Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank fraud: ED opposes bail of Ratul Puri before Delhi court

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 18:50 IST
Bank fraud: ED opposes bail of Ratul Puri before Delhi court

The Enforcement Directorate Thursday opposed the bail application of businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a money laundering case related to a bank loan fraud. The probe agency told special judge Arvind Kumar that if granted the relief, the accused may tamper with the evidence as the investigation was at an initial stage.

ED's special public prosecutor N K Matta told the court that there was likelihood that the accused could escape if enlarged on bail. The court will further hear the matter tomorrow.

It had on December 2 granted bail to Puri in the AgustaWestland money laundering case, while directing him not to "tamper with evidence" or "try to contact or influence the witnesses". In the bank fraud case, the ED had last month filed a charge sheet against Puri and his company Moser Baer.

The ED had arrested Puri on August 20 and is currently in judicial custody in the case. Puri was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the bank fraud case after he appeared before the central probe agency here in the chopper scam.

The latest PMLA case, filed by the ED, emerged from a CBI FIR of August 17, where Ratul Puri, his father Deepak Puri, mother Nita (Nath's sister) and others were booked in connection with a Rs 354 crore bank fraud case filed by the Central Bank of India. The bank had claimed that the company and its directors forged and fabricated documents to induce the Central Bank of India to release funds.

The Puri family, other individuals like Sanjay Jain and Vineet Sharma were booked by the CBI for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and corruption. Ratul Puri was booked in this case in his capacity as executive director of Moser Baer India Limited (MBIL), a firm promoted by his father Deepak Puri.

The company manufactured optical storage media like compact discs, DVDs, solid state storage devices. Ratul Puri is facing criminal investigation by three main central probe agencies, ED, CBI and the Income Tax department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

India wins whopping 50 medals, breaches 100-mark to consolidate top spot in South Asian Games

Led by strong performances by wushu players and swimmers, India breached the 100-medal mark by winning a whopping 50 medals on the fourth day of competitions to consolidate its top position in the South Asian Games here on Thursday. India s...

UPDATE 2-Half a million Ebola vaccine doses to be stockpiled for emergency use

A stockpile of 500,000 doses of Ebola vaccine for emergency use in outbreaks of the deadly fever is being established by the global vaccine alliance GAVI. The plan is for poor and middle-income countries to access the 178 stockpile free of ...

Off the radar: Russian TV ignores PM wife's plane scandal

Moscow, Dec 5 AFP Russians posted plane emojis and angry comments on Thursday as journalists and TV stars interviewing Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev failed to raise explosive claims over his wifes use of a private jet. Medvedevs annual tel...

Portugal resists US appeal to bar Huawei from 5G network

Portugal wont exclude Chinese companies from supplying technology for the countrys next-generation 5G wireless network, senior Portuguese officials told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday. Portugal is the latest European Union co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019