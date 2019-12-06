Russia, Turkey working on new S-400 missile contract -Ifax citing official

Russia and Turkey are working on a contract for the delivery of a new batch of Russian S-400 missile systems, the Interfax news agency cited a senior official at a Russian military cooperation agency as saying on Friday.

Moscow hopes to seal a deal to supply Turkey with more S-400 systems in the first half of next year, the head of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport said last month.

Amid already strained bilateral ties, Washington has suspended Ankara from the U.S. F-35 stealth fighter jet programme, in which it was a producer and buyer, to penalise it for buying S-400 batteries this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)