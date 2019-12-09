Left Menu
Development News Edition

Factory owner, manager nabbed after Indian capital's deadliest fire in 20 yrs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 10:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 10:48 IST
Factory owner, manager nabbed after Indian capital's deadliest fire in 20 yrs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Police in New Delhi have arrested the owner and manager at a factory where 43 people perished in the Indian capital's deadliest fire in 20 years, a spokesman said on Monday.

The blaze started early Sunday morning when more than a hundred workers were sleeping in the four-story building located in a residential part of Delhi. The factory, which made school bags and toys according to Indian media, was packed with combustible materials like paper, plastic, and cardboard, causing it to burn for hours before being brought under control.

"We have arrested the owner and a manager of the factory where the fire broke out, and initiated an investigation which is going to be completed soon," Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Delhi police spokesman, told Reuters. Most workers employed at the unit used to live in the factory itself, cooking meals there. The Indian Express quoted one of the victims who had telephoned a neighbor in his hometown in central India saying he was trapped and going to die soon and that he should take care of his family.

Fire engines had struggled to access the congested lane where the building was located, witnesses said. Frequent raids by civic authorities to enforce building codes, fire safety measures, and evacuation procedures have failed to curb violations in the rapidly expanding city of around 20 million people.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced compensation of 1 million rupees ($13,933) for the families of those killed. On Monday morning, more fire engines were dispatched to the factory to douse a small fire caused by burning waste.

($1 = 71.77 rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi gunman tweeted against US before naval base shooting

Pensacola US, Dec 9 AP The Saudi gunman who killed three people at the Pensacola naval base had apparently gone on Twitter shortly before the shooting to blast US support of Israel and accuse America of being anti-Muslim, a US official has ...

Vistara, Lufthansa sign codeshare pact to cement interline agreement

Full-service carrier Vistara on Monday signed a codeshare agreement with Lufthansa to strengthening their existing interline partnership. The two airlines are planning to soon expand the scope of the agreement, enabling frequent fliers of b...

Pant needs time to mature, says Pietersen

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen believes that under-fire Rishabh Pant needs to be given time to mature as there is still some years before he can realise his full potential. The 22-year-old is enduring a woeful run of form and has st...

Abraxis Bioscience LLC dismisses patent infringement complaint against SPARC

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co Ltd SPARC on Monday said Abraxis Bioscience LLC has dismissed the patent infringement complaint filed against the company. Abraxis Biosciences LLC has dismissed the patent infringement complaint filed against...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019