Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC to hear on Wednesday DMK's plea alleging quota given in TN local body polls as per 1991 census

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 11:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 11:08 IST
SC to hear on Wednesday DMK's plea alleging quota given in TN local body polls as per 1991 census

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Wednesday a fresh plea of the DMK alleging that the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission had decided to grant quota to women and SC/ST candidates in local bodies elections on the basis of 1991 census instead of 2011 census. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde on Monday took note of the submissions of senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for DMK, that the state poll panel had decided to grant quota in local body elections based on 1991 Census instead of latest 2011 census as mandated under the law.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), in its fresh plea, filed through lawyer Amit Anand Tiwari, has challenged the poll panel's November 7 notification on grant of quota to women and SC/ST candidates in the upcoming local body polls. The Supreme Court had on Friday put on hold the elections for the local bodies in nine new districts, carved out of four existing ones, in Tamil Nadu for complying with legal formalities such as delimitation and reservation in four months.

The top court, however, had said the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission could proceed with the elections to all panchayats at village, intermediate and district levels, in the remaining 31 revenue districts of the southern state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

China claims everyone in Xinjiang camps has 'graduated'

Beijing, Dec 9 AP People who were at vocational training centers in Chinas far west Xinjiang have all graduated and are living happy lives, an official said Monday. But Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities from the regio...

UPDATE 4-One killed, several injured in New Zealand volcano eruption

At least one person was killed, several injured and others reported missing in New Zealand after a volcano erupted off the east coast of its North Island on Monday, spewing a plume of ash thousands of feet into the air.Twenty-three people, ...

One dead in New Zealand volcano eruption, more fatalities likely

New Zealand police said at least one person was killed and more fatalities were likely, after an island volcano popular with tourists erupted Monday, leaving dozens stranded. I can confirm there is one fatality, said deputy commissioner Joh...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12 noon DEL10 CAB-LD THAROOR Tharoor submits notice in LS to oppose introduction of Citizenship BillNew Delhi Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday submitted a notice in the Lok Sabha to oppose the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019