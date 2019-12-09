Left Menu
Tis Hazari Clash: SC seeks placing of HC orders related to lawyers-police tiff, subsequent protests

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 14:10 IST
Tis Hazari Clash: SC seeks placing of HC orders related to lawyers-police tiff, subsequent protests

The Supreme Court Monday sought placing of orders passed by the Delhi High Court on the lawyers-police clash at Tis Hazari court complex and the subsequent protest by the cops at their headquarter. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, hearing a plea filed by some advocates seeking disciplinary action against police personnel who sat on protest, said it doesn't want to start a parallel proceeding since the high court is seized of the matter.

The bench, also comprising Justice Indira Banerjee, said it would like to see what orders have been passed by the high court which is dealing with the issue. "We are not dismissing your petition now. You place the orders of the high court. We want to see what high court has done and whether something more is required to be done," the bench told advocate G S Mani, who has filed the petition.

The bench listed the matter for further hearing on December 16. Lawyers and police had clashed over a parking dispute at Tis Hazari Court complex here on November 2 during which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while 17 vehicles vandalised.

Two days later, lawyers of all six district courts had gone on strike which was called off only on November 15. In an unprecedented protest by the Delhi Police, thousands of its personnel had laid siege outside the police headquarters for 11 hours on November 5 and staged a virtual revolt sparked by two attacks on their colleagues by the lawyers.

The Delhi High Court, which took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of media reports on the incident, ordered judicial inquiry by one of its former judges, Justice (retd) S P Garg into the matter.

