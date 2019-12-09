Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia hands out passports to 125,000 residents of rebel-held east Ukraine

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 22:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 21:46 IST
Russia hands out passports to 125,000 residents of rebel-held east Ukraine
Image Credit: Pixabay

Russia has issued passports to 125,000 residents of rebel-held eastern Ukraine, Russia's interior minister said on Monday, deepening Moscow's ties with the separatist region even as it begins talks with Kiev aimed at ending the conflict. President Vladimir Putin in April simplified the procedure for residents of pro-Russian, separatist-held Ukraine to obtain Russians passports, prompting Kiev to call on the West to target Moscow with new international sanctions.

More than 160,000 residents of rebel-held Ukraine have applied for Russian passports, of which 125,000 have received them, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev was quoted as saying by TASS news agency. President Vladimir Putin arrived in Paris on Monday to hold talks on the conflict in eastern Ukraine with the leaders of Ukraine, Germany and France. It is the first time the leaders have met for such a summit in three years.

They are expected to push for a ceasefire in the conflict, which has lasted more than five years and killed over 13,000 people. But the prospects of a breakthrough remain bleak, diplomats say. Kiev accuses Moscow of waging an undeclared war in eastern Ukraine, supplying troops and heavy weapons to the Donbass region. Russia denies that and says the conflict is a civil war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

TechMah Medical & LimaCorporate Receive First 510k Approval for Smart SPACE Digital Technology

&#160;LimaCorporate is pleased to announce the FDA 510K approval for Smart SPACE Shoulder 3D Planner 3D Positioner. Smart SPACE is an innovative digital platform developed by TechMah Medical thanks to collaboration with LimaCorporate, who ...

Citizenship Bill will give relief to people living a painful life after facing persecution in neighbouring countries: HM Amit Shah in LS.

Citizenship Bill will give relief to people living a painful life after facing persecution in neighbouring countries HM Amit Shah in LS....

India, Mexico 'dont see eye to eye' on some issues but relationship going forward: Mexican Envoy

There have been moments when India and Mexico have not seen eye to eye over their views on some issues but the two countries have not let that interfere with their overall relationship, Mexican envoy Federico Salas Lotfe said on Monday. Spe...

Vivendi's Canal+, Qatar-based beIN Sports in talks over distribution deal

Vivendis Canal and Qatar-based beIN Sports said on Monday they had entered in exclusive talks over a distribution and licensing deal.Canal and beIN also said in a joint statement that under the deal, Canal would offer all beIN Sports premiu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019