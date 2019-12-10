Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. imposes sanctions Cambodian PM's associates over alleged corruption

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 10:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 10:17 IST
U.S. imposes sanctions Cambodian PM's associates over alleged corruption
Image Credit:

The U.S. Treasury has imposed sanctions on a businessman and a senior government official with close links to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, accusing them of corruption. The measures come as western countries step up pressure on Hun Sen over a crackdown on the opposition and after the United States expressed concern over Cambodia's military ties with China.

The U.S. Treasury said it had sanctioned Kun Kim, a former joint chief of staff of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF), over his role in a real estate development in Koh Kong province and his relationship with Chinese state-owned entity that he reaped significant financial benefit from. "Kim used RCAF soldiers to intimidate, demolish, and clear-out land sought by the (People's Republic of China)-owned entity. Kun Kim was replaced as RCAF Chief of Staff because Kim had not shared profits from his unlawful businesses with senior Cambodian government officials," the department said in a statement.

Three members of Kim's family and five entities that are owned or controlled by these individuals were also sanctioned, the department said. Cambodian tycoon Try Pheap, a member of Hun Sen's ruling party, was also sanctioned for building a large scale illegal logging consortium with the collusion of officials.

Try Pheap's 11 Cambodia-registered entities were also sanctioned. Kun Kim and Try Pheap could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Ruling party spokesman and Senator Sok Eysan said the sanctions were ineffective and only served as the support for the opposition. "They don't have assets abroad and if they are stupid to keep assets outside, let them freeze," Sok Eysan told Reuters.

"They did this just to support their puppets, it's not effective," he said, in reference to the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) which was dissolved in 2017. The CNRP dissolution paved the way for Hun Sen's ruling party to win all the seats in parliament in an election last year.

The United States has called for the release of detained opposition leader Kem Sokha. It has also voiced concern at reports Cambodia is cooperating with China on a naval base, something Hun Sen has denied. Cambodia has also come under growing pressure from the European Union, which is considering the scrapping of trade preferences over Cambodia's crackdown on the opposition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Putin, Zelensky hold first meeting, agree to swap all prisoners

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to exchange all remaining prisoners from the conflict in east Ukraine by the end of December. The first prisoners swap took place in early September. Russia and Ukraine released 35 prisoners each of the other ...

Patty Jenkins has already planned 'Wonder Woman 3'

Wonder Woman 2 director Patty Jenkins has revealed that her team has cracked the idea of a third film in the Gal Gadot-fronted series, along with an Amazon-based spin-off. Jenkins directed 2017s DC superhero film Wonder Woman, the origin st...

Fire breaks out in godown in Kirari

A fire broke out in a godown in the furniture market in North West Delhis Kirari area on Tuesday, Delhi fire officials said.At least eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said, adding that there were no people inside the godown....

BJD gives Zero Hour Notice in RS over 'alarming position of India in Global Hunger Index'

Biju Janata Dal BJD MP Prasanna Acharya on Tuesday gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over an alarming position of India in 2019 Global Hunger Index.In the 2019 Global Hunger Index GHI, India ranked 102nd out of 117 qualifying countries. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019