Left Menu
Development News Edition

Latvian oligarch hits back at corruption charges

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Riga
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 16:13 IST
Latvian oligarch hits back at corruption charges
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Latvian politician and oligarch Aivars Lembergs, who was put on a U.S. corruption sanctions list on Monday, hit back on Tuesday, saying allegations against him were "fake news" and instigated by his political opponents. Lembergs, an oligarch with substantial political influence in Latvia, was hit with a sanction by the U.S. Treasury which means U.S. citizens are prohibited from doing business with him and four companies he owns or controls which are connected to the running of the Ventspils port.

"Americans are being used in internal political infighting," Lembergs told a news conference in Ventspils. "I don't have a chance to defend myself just like during Stalin's regime in the Soviet Union." Lembergs has been mayor of Ventspils, the second largest port city in Latvia with an important role in the country's transit industry, for more than 30 years.

Before Latvia's independence from the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, Lembergs held various positions in the Communist Party. He has been a candidate for prime minister for former ruling coalition party The Union of Greens and Farmers, now an opposition party, and has business ties with Russia. Lembergs was already suspended as mayor by Latvian prosecutors and courts due to an ongoing investigation and charges of corruption and money laundering. Lembergs has denied any wrongdoing in that case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Yes Bank board says it will consider USD 500 mn offer of Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group

Yes Bank board today in a statement said that it will consider USD 500 mn offer of Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group.Earlier Yes Bank shares tumbled by 10.4 percent to close at Rs 50.40 per share ahead of a crucial board meeting to ...

LS takes up Bill to extend political reservation to SCs, STs; Prasad says deliberating on Anglo-Indians' quota

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday took up for discussion a Bill to extend the reservation for SCs and STs in the Lower House and state assemblies by ten years with Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad urging the members to pass the legislation una...

Finland seeks to teach 1% of Europeans basics on artificial intelligence

Finland, which holds the rotating EU presidency until the end of the year, said on Tuesday it aims to teach 1 of all Europeans basic skills in artificial intelligence through a free online course it will now translate into all official EU l...

TMC MLAs protest in Assembly over 'delay' by Guv to clear bill

The discontent in the TMC over West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for allegedly withholding his nod to several bills echoed in the Assembly on Tuesday with the party MLAs staging a protest. The TMC lawmakers slammed Dhankhar over the del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019